Oxford United set to appoint Des Buckingham as new head coach

English third division club Oxford United is all set to appoint Des Buckingham as their new head coach, according to reports from England. The news, circulating for a days, gained attention amid Oxford United's quest for a replacement for Liam Manning, who departed for Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City last week.

Among the contenders for the coaching position was Notts County head coach Luke Williams. However, it appears that Buckingham, currently the head coach of Mumbai City, has emerged as a strong candidate for the role.

🚨 Oxford United are set to appoint Mumbai City boss Des Buckingham as their new manager.



Des Buckingham made history as the youngest head coach in the A-League during the 2016–17 season. His coaching journey took a significant turn in 2021, when he was appointed as the head coach of Mumbai City in the Indian Super League (ISL) on a two-year contract.



Under Buckingham's leadership, Mumbai City had a promising start to the 2021–22 season. Despite finishing fifth in his first season, Buckingham's tactics earned praise, especially during the club's commendable performance in the AFC Champions League.

In the 2022–23 season, Buckingham guided Mumbai City to clinch the Indian Super League (ISL) shield after an impressive 18-match unbeaten streak, marking the longest undefeated run in ISL history.