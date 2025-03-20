'Game-changer' OCI for Indian football policy in works: Kalyan Chaubey

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey on Thursday said they are actively working on policies to integrate Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) players into the national team setup, acknowledging the ongoing struggle to find a top-quality striker.

He also described the move could be a potential "game-changer" for Indian football.

One of the biggest challenges for Indian football remains the lack of a reliable striker, with the national team still dependent on 40-year-old forward Sunil Chhetri.

"We are making efforts to create a policy framework that allows us to utilise the talent of overseas Indian-origin (OCA) players," Chaubey told PTI on the sidelines of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 in New Delhi.

He stated that several countries have already done this.

"Until we establish clear guidelines, our national team selection will continue to follow existing rules," he added.

Chaubey acknowledge that the team continues to rely on stalwarts like Sunil Chhetri.

"At present, we are depending on a single player like Sunil Chhetri in crucial moments. The question remains - who will take his place? We need a long-term plan to develop Indian strikers, especially for the No.9 and No. 10 positions."

For India head coach Igor Stimac had advocated for the inclusion of talented OCI players currently competing in renowned leagues across the globe.