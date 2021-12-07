''Our Indian Players had made the difference,'' says Jamshedpur Head Coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC remain unbeaten as The Red Miners beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to clinch the very crucial 3 points in their 4th match of Indian Super League 2021-22. Head coach Owen Coyle looked extremely happy and he spoke about all the positive things about his team in the post-match press conference.

Indian Players had made the difference



Jamshedpur FC remains unbeaten in this Hero ISL season 8 as they managed to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to clinch the very crucial 3 points. From the very start of the match, The Red Miners took control of the midfield. The deadly wing play of the Red Miners caused a serious threat for the ATK Mohun Bagan defence. The combination of two young Indian players had led to the goal for JFC. When asked on this issue Owen Coyle claimed confidently, "Our Indian players had made a major difference. I am very happy about the way our boys played and scored a fantastic goal. It was a very crucial match for us and these 3 vital points will definitely help our team in the near future."

Super-sub Alex Lima

At the 78th minute of the match, Owen Coyle substituted Greg Stewart for the Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima. Alex scored a brilliant goal from the outside of the box which secured 3 vital points for his team. When asked about this change, Owen Coyle declared, ''Alex is a fantastic player, he has the all-round ability to score goals as well as create chances for his teammates. It was a part of the plan to utilize Alex for the last quarter of the match."

Super Sub Alex Lima; Via ISL Media

The injury status of Len Doungel



With a brilliant finish, Len Doungel gave the Red Miners a 1-0 in the first half. But soon after that Len had to leave the field with an injury. When asked about Len's injury update head coach Owen Coyle claimed, "Hope it was not a serious one because Len is one of the most vital players for our team. Day by day he is improving and the way he scored today was a treat to watch, this young lad has got fantastic ball control. The more young Indian players will get the chances the more they will improve which is very much necessary for the future of Indian football."