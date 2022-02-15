OFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 93rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the seventh spot with twenty-one points from sixteen matches while the Marina Machans are in the eighth spot with nineteen points from sixteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Odisha FC - 1

Chennaiyin FC - 2

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Odisha FC have scored twenty-six goals so far in the tournament. The Kalinga Warriors have conceded thirty-three goals. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have scored fourteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty-five goals so far.

Top Scorer

Odisha FC - Jonathas Cristian (7 goals)

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)

Recent Form

Odisha FC - D L D W L

Chennaiyin FC - W L D L L

Squad

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Sajid Dhot, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Unavailability

Odisha FC - None

Chennaiyin FC - Sajid Dhot

Expected 11

Odisha FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Sailung, Bora, Rodas, Sahil, Thoiba, Liridon, Jerry, Javi, Nandha, Jonathas.

Chennaiyin FC (3-5-2) - Debjit, Sajid, Damjanovic, Das, Ninthoi, Borysiuk, Thapa, Koman, jerry, Rahim, Valskis.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep (8.5), Das (8.5), Jerry (8.5), Rodas (9.0), Borysiuk (8.5), Thapa (9.0), Javi (9.5), Koman (9.5) (VC), Jerry (10.0), Jonathas (10.0) (C), Rahim (9.0).

Broadcast

Matchday: Wednesday (February 15th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



