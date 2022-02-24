Football
OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
In the 100th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the seventh spot with twenty-two points from eighteen matches while the Mariners are in the third spot with thirty points from sixteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 3
Odisha FC - 0
ATK Mohun Bagan - 2
Draw - 1
Goal Tally
ATK Mohun Bagan have scored thirty-three goals so far in the tournament. The Mariners have conceded only twenty-four goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC have scored twenty-nine goals. However, they have conceded thirty-seven goals so far.
Top Scorer
Odisha FC - Jonathas Cristian (8 goals)
ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (7 goals)
Recent Form
Odisha FC - D W L D L
ATK Mohun Bagan - D W W W D
Squad
Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.
ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Unavailability
Odisha FC - None
ATK Mohun Bagan - Abhilash Paul, Prabir Das
Expected 11
Odisha FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kamaljit, Laruatthara, Rodas, Mongil, Sahil, Thoiba, Issac, Jerry, Javi, Nandha, Jonathas
ATK Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Pritam, Sandesh, Tiri, Subhasish, McHugh, Lenny, Manvir, Kauko, Liston, Williams.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Kamaljit (8.5), Bose (9.0), Rodas (9.0), Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0), Rodas (9.0), Issac (8.5), Boumous (9.5), kauko (8.5), Javi (9.5) (C), Jerry (10.0), Colaco (9.0), Krishna (10.0) (VC).