Odisha likely to host the Super Cup 2023-24

Odisha is emerging as the most probable host for the upcoming Super Cup 2023-24. The state's increasing prominence in the football scene, coupled with its state-of-the-art facilities, positions it as the ideal choice for the prestigious club tournament.

Adding to the allure is the fact that Odisha FC currently holds the title of defending champions, underscoring the region's prowess in the sport. The decision to not host the Super Cup in home and away format reflects the consideration of the extensive facilities required to accommodate participating teams.

💫 A fairytale ending!



🟣 Odisha FC win their first major silverware by clinching the 🇮🇳 Super Cup 🏆



📸: @OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/xnNH8XKL1B — #AFCCup (@AFCCup) April 26, 2023

The backdrop of this decision might be the controversy surrounding the last Super Cup held in Kerala, where insufficient facilities raised concerns about hosting multiple teams. This season is poised to be the final instalment of the Super Cup, as the Federation Cup is slated to make a comeback, taking over from the 2024-25 season onward.



While the final decision on the dates is pending, there is a strong likelihood that the Super Cup will be held between January 9 and 28. This timeframe aligns with the break for the Asia Cup or in May 2024 following the conclusion of the Indian Super League 2023-2024 season, maximizing the participation of top-tier teams and players.