Odisha FC wins Hero Super Cup 2023, creates history

Odisha FC were crowned champions with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the Hero Super Cup 2023 Final. Odisha FC started the match on the front foot by creating constant pressure in the BFC half. Diego Mauricio continued his good form by scoring from a free kick in the 23rd minute of the match.

The Juggernauts doubled its lead in the 37th minute of the game with Diego scoring his second goal of the night. The move started with a perfectly measured cross from Victor Rodriguez which was met by Jerry’s header before being poked into the net by Diego. Odisha went into the halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Odisha continued playing without any real threat from Bengaluru. The Blues did manage to get a goal back in the 85th through a Sunil Chetri penalty but it proved to be just a consolation goal in the end.

The eventual champions went unbeaten in the whole tournament to be crowned as the 2023 Hero Super Cup Champions. Most notably, Odisha FC was led by an Indian Head Coach, Clifford Miranda. This is the first-ever trophy for Odisha FC in the Men’s category since the team started in 2019.

Odisha FC will now play a qualifier against Gokulam Kerala FC On 29th April with the winner qualifying to represent India in the Asia by playing in the AFC Cup 2023-24.