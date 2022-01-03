Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking Points From the ISL Match

The 48th match of Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan in Mormugao, Goa saw an amazing clash between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC as the Kalinga Warriors came out victorious over the Islanders by 4-2. Ariday opened the scoring in 4th minute of the game for Odisha but Ahmed Jahouh leveled it just 6 minutes later with brilliant outside the box curler. Igor Angolo scored again for Mumbai City 7 minutes before half time to give them the lead.

However, Jerry responded with two astonishing goals for Odisha FC in 70th and 77th minute to give Odisha the lead back. And Jonathas' tap-in in the 89th minute sealed the victory for Odisha FC.

With this win, Odisha FC remain in seventh position in the table, while Mumbai City retain their place at top as well having played one game more than Hyderabad at second. Jerry was named Hero of the Match for his outstanding game winning goals.

This game saw a lot of twists and turns, The Bridge take a look at five of them.

It's Jerry on the Cake

Odisha FC were trailing 1-2 in the match until 70th minute and it looked like Mumbai City FC will run away with another win here but Jerry Mawihmingthanga had other plans. The 24 year old Midfielder from Mizoram was bought by Odisha FC in 2019 from Jamshedpur and he took the whole pitch by storm today.

His two magnificent goals in a span of seven minutes changed the whole game in favour of The Juggernauts. He also provided a great cross to assist Jonathas for the fourth goal and his performance is definitely the biggest talking point of the game.

The Magician Ahmed Jahouh Shows his Tricks

Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh once again pulled up his sleeves to show his magic on the pitch. The Moroccan International joined the Islanders in 2020 from FC Goa and has been instrumental in the Midfield ever since. It was Jahouh's sensational goal from outside the box which brought back Mumbai City FC in the game

The midfielder was involved in the second goal as well when he whipped in a perfect cross from free-kick for Igor Angulo to put it in the goal. Consequently, Jahouh has further strengthen his place in top assist provider list with 6 assists this season.

Mourtada Fall Makes a Disappointing Return

Mumbai City FC captain Mourtada Fall picked up a Red Card against Kerela Blasters FC and hence was suspended against NorthEast United FC. He made a return to the starting XI against Odisha FC and it was expected that he will come back strongly today but that was not the case. He made the error for the first goal as he gave the ball cheaply in his own area and couldn't win it back in time. He was also unable to stop the cross for the second goal and looked rusty for the rest of the match. Mumbai City FC would be hoping to see their Captain back in form as soon as possible.

Igor Angulo matches Ogbeche in Golden Boot Race

Before this game, Mumbai City FC forward Igor Angulo was second in the Golden Boot race behind Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche with seven goals in eight games. He scored the second goal for Mumbai City FC with a brilliant header and is now joint top scorer of ISL 2021-22.

Kamaljit Singh the Unbreakable Wall

Mumbai City FC had numerous chances and attempts at goal throughout the match. They had total of 16 shots with 8 of them on target and they came very close to scoring more goals but it was Odisha's unbreakable wall Kamaljit Singh standing between the sticks who denied them every time.

The former Hyderabad FC shot-stopper made a total of 6 saves in the match, with biggest one coming right at the end to deny Ygor Catatou. Mumbai City FC's forward would surely be having nightmares of him today.

Mumbai City FC play East Bengal next on January 7th while Odisha will visit ATK Mohun Bagan the next day.