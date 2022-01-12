Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: 5 Talking Points From the ISL Match

The 58th match of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa saw a one sided contest between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC as The Tuskers defeated the Kalinga Warriors with a comfortable scoreline of 2-0.

Nishu Kumar gave Odisha FC the lead in the 11th minute of the game with a brilliant kick in the top right corner and Harmanjot Khabra doubled the lead with an easy chip over the Goalkeeper in the 40th minute of the match. After this, there was no action in front of the goal from either side.

With this win, Kerala Blasters have climbed up to first place of the table while Odisha FC lag at 8th place. Harmanjot Khabra was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his amazing performance.

There were some amazing performances and moments in the match. The Bridge look at five of them.

🚨 FULL TIME@KeralaBlasters goes top of the table again with the win against @OdishaFC . They are now unbeaten for the last 10 matches.



FT OFC 0-2 KBFC#ISL #OFCKBFC #IndianFootball #TheBridgeFootball #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/ku81WLXbFE — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) January 12, 2022

Adrian Luna with Another Magical Performance



Kerala Blasters FC Captain and Midfield maestro Adrian Luna once again came up with an important performance for his side as he created both the goals of the game. The Uruguayan footballer also created four more chances in the game and was undoubtedly the heart of Kerala's midfield.

Two Indians on Target

Both goals of the match were scored by domestic players which is a good sign for Indian football. This incident becomes even more special when you look at the fact that Kerala Blasters had two foreign strikers in Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz but it was two Indian full backs who scored the goals. KBFC fans and Indian Football fans would be really happy seeing this development and would want more in the future from these two.

Poor Outing for Jonathas



Odisha FC's Brazilian striker Jonathas started the game on the bench today but came on at half time to replace Lalruatthara and he had forty five minutes to change the game in favour of Odisha with his experience and quality. However, Jonathas couldn't impact the game much as he missed three very good chances in the game. He has got three goals this season but he would definitely like to add more to his tally.

Golden Gill Stands Firm

Kerala Blasters FC Indian Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill was once again spot on inside his goal as he made four crucial saves and denied Odisha FC's forward from scoring. He is currently leading the golden glove race with four clean sheets in eight games this season.

Odisha's Defensive Woes Continue

Odisha FC have now conceded twenty four goals in ten games this season which is by far the most in the league. North East United come close with twenty two goals conceded in ten games. Once again Odisha's defence looked vulnerable and down on confidence as they gave away two easy goals. They need to sort out their issues at the back if they want to improve on the table.

Odisha FC play NorthEast United FC next on 18th January while Kerala Blasters will play Mumbai City FC on 16th January.