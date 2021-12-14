Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: five things to expect from the ISL match and Dream XI prediction

Odisha FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in their next match of the Indian Super League. Jamshedpur will be looking to bounce back from their loss against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, who are in the third spot right now, will like to keep their form with a win against the men of steel.









Jamshedpur looking to regain their 2nd spot

A dismal performance against Mumbai City FC made them give up their 2nd spot to none other than the Odisha FC and the Owen Coyle men will be looking to retain their former position. Valskis' mild discomfort had him left on the bench against Mumbai City. But once again fans can expect the Greg Stewart and Valskis duo to wreak havoc on the Odisha defence. Odisha's last win against North East was not very convincing and their defence was caught by the Brown, Coureur duo.

A new chance for Jonathas

Odisha's and possibly the Indian Super League's most high profile signing this season, Jonathas Jesus, didn't get the desired debut season so far. The Brazilian however, had opened his scoring for the Kalinga warriors with a late winning goal against the High landers. A confident Jonathas will be looking to double his tally for the season against the men of steel. Even though the Jamshedpur defence is pretty solid, it isn't immune to occasional mistakes as we saw against Mumbai. The Brazilian will be keen to exploit any such lapse of concentration on the back.

Pressing Football

Jamshedpur looked helpless against the pressing football of Mumbai City FC. Their intensity forced the Hartley, Sabia led Jamshedpur back four crumble in the first 30 minutes of the game. Kiko Ramirez likes possessional play and their young squad has enough stamina to pull off a high intensity attacking football for a full 90 minutes. So the Spanish coach might follow Mumbai City FC's suit to secure a positive result against Jamshedpur.

More chances to the young players

Just like Jamshedpur and Hyderabad, the Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez had shown that he is more than happy with the young Indian players he has on the team. The Spaniard gave ample amount of chances to his youngsters. The likes of Thoiba, Lalruatthara, Hendry Antonay has been very prolific for the Kalinga warriors. It will be very interesting to see two coaches with similar philosophies about young players clashing.

A 'traditional' Owen Coyle tactics

Jamshedpur's recently found success in the ISL has come from their 4-4-2 formation with Valskis and Greg Stewart upfront. But against the reigning champions, the Scotsman had taken a more careful approach and went for a two foreigner centre back combination and shifted to a 4-4-1-1 with Ishan Pandita on striker position instead of Valskis. It looks like Owen Coyle will go back to his successful formula of 4-4-2 against Odisha with their full power on the attack and more speed and mobility on the counters.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: K.Singh (GK), Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Mongil, Antonay, Rai, Thoiba, Jerry, Aridai, Isak, Javi.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI: TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Komal Thatal, Pronay, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Dream XI Prediction

Kamaljit, Lalruatthar, Eli Sabia, Hartley Rodas, Rai, Thatal, Javi, Valskis (C), Cabrera(VC), Stewart.



