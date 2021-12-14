Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: 5 talking points from the ISL match

Jamshedpur FC demolishes the Odisha FC on their recent clash on Tuesday in this season's Indian Super League. The match between both teams was supposed to be a close one. But the Men of Steel finished the game fairly early with a four-goal lead in the first half. The goal deficit was too big for a fairy tale comeback from the Kalinga warriors. Kiko Ramirez's team was completely outplayed by Owen Coyle's men in the first half as Greg Stewart completes a hat trick in just forty minutes. There has been a lot of interesting talking points from this fairly one-sided match.



Greg Stewart scores the first hat trick of ISL 2021-2022

Jamshedpur's red hot form on the attack this season is in curtsy of the duo Greg Stewart and Valskis upfront. Although Stewart is more of a provider for the prolific finisher Valskis, in this match he showed his attacking prowess in front of the goal. He completed the first hat trick of this season's ISL in the first half, taking his all over goal tally to four, matching his assists for the season. Stewart was exceptional throughout the match and the former Rangers player showed his class. If Stewart continues his red hot form, teams are bound to have a tough time keeping him at bay.



Odisha created no chances

Odisha is having an exceptionally good season this year but today in their game against Jamshedpur, they were outplayed. Odisha, who likes to play possession football, could not even progress the ball in the final third of the Jamshedpur defence. They looked hopeless in front of the relentless press of the men of steel and had no answers. The Kalinga Warriors couldn't hold the ball from the first minute of the game and didn't manage to create a single chance.

Too risky for Kiko to leave out Javi?

The exclusion of Javi from the starting lineup had punished Kiko Ramirez's side. Odisha's midfield looked helpless without their star midfielder. They were unable to dominate the midfield which in the end resulted in Odisha's all around collapse. There was no one in the midfield to control the tempo. The intensity of Jamshedpur's midfield was too much for the inexperienced duo of Paul and Vineeth.

Peter Hartley's consistency is key for JFC

Peter Hartley has been rock solid for the men of steel. His bulky presence in the defence is a key to stopping set-piece threats for the Owen Coyle men. The Jamshedpur skipper, arguably one of the best defenders of the league was once again up to his mark. His consistency has been the key for JFC this season. Added to that, his goal-scoring. threat from the set pieces has been top-notch. He has scored the opener in the match showing his all-around efficiency for Jamshedpur FC.

Alex Lima's injury can be decisive

Between the celebrations of this emphatic win, the Jamshedpur fans will be anxious about Lima who had to go off in the first half after sustaining an injury. He has been a key player for Coyle's team. Lima dictated the midfield while counter-attacking the opponent. If his injury is indeed serious, it could become a problem for Owen Coyle in the long run.

