Odisha FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 40th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will host FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the seventh spot with nine points from six matches while the Gaurs are in the eighth spot with seven points from six matches.



Preview Read the preview of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa Head to Head Record Matches played- 4 Odisha FC - 0 FC Goa - 4 Draw - 0 Recent Form Odisha FC - W L W L L FC Goa - L L W W D Squad Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera. Unavailability Odisha FC - Hector Rodas FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz Expected 11 Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Kamaljit, Sailung, Bora, Mongil, Lalruatthara, Vinit, Thoiba, Issac, Javi, Aridai, Jonathas FC Goa (3-4-3) - Dheeraj, Ali, Ivan, Dohling, Seriton, Noguera, Edu, Gama, Romario, Cabrera, Devendra The Bridge Dream11 Prediction Kamaljit (8.5), Lalruatthara (8.5), Mongil (8.5), Ivan (8.5),Glan (9), Edu (9), Javi (10), Noguera (9) (VC), Airam (9.5),Jonathas (9.5) (C), Aridai (9.0).











