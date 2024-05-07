Odisha FC set to play in inaugural AFC Women's Champions League

Odisha FC, winners of the Indian Women's League (IWL), will take part in the inaugural edition of the AFC Women's Champions League this year, the All India Football Federation announced on Tuesday.



The continental tournament will kick off in August 2024.

"AFC confirms India’s participation in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25. India will be represented by its top tier IWL winners Odisha FC," the AIFF wrote on X.

The Bhubaneswar-based side of the Odisha FC franchise, which also own the men's side in the Indian Super League (ISL), won 10 of their 12 games to finish at the top of the IWL league table with 31 points.

The Women's Champions League will begin with a preliminary stage in late August. The first stage will be played in the league format, with the top two teams from the group stage progressing.



However, clubs from countries with superior FIFA rankings in women's football will not have to compete in the preliminary round and will progress to the group stage directly.

A total of 12 teams will be divided into three groups. The teams will play a single round-robin format between October 6-12.

After the completion of the group stage matches, the top two teams in each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals. The battle of the last eight will begin on March 22 and 23 of next year, while the semifinals and final - scheduled for May 21 and 24 - will be single-leg contests.