Odisha FC signs Staffordshire University as Education and Community Partner

Odisha Football Club is delighted to announce Staffordshire University as its new Education and Community Partner. The University, which for over 100 years, has been making a positive difference to careers and industry in the United Kingdom, will look to work in collaboration with Odisha's Colleges, and Universities to provide educational content virtually on a variety of subjects throughout the year.

Odisha FC President, Mr. Raj Athwal said, "Staffordshire University has a strong reputation in the UK for providing a high-quality, industry-focused education to students, who come from all over the UK, and abroad, to study at this award-winning institution."



"Besides helping Odia students, this partnership is sure to have a positive impact on the lives of people throughout the state, as well as India, providing a variety of learning opportunities."



Welcoming the new partnership, Staffordshire University Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Designate, Professor Martin Jones said, "India has always been an important market for us and we have had some excellent students come and study with us over the years. We have hosted elite students through the GREAT scholarship scheme in partnership with the British Council, and the relationship with Odisha FC is another example of how we want to work closely in India with key partners to provide opportunities for students and staff in both organisations."



"We hope it will be a true partnership in every sense of the word, and that opportunities are developed throughout the duration of the partnership which has meaningful impact for Odisha and Staffordshire University. We share similar values in relation to social impact and widening participation and this partnership opens opportunities for true global connections to be forged."



Mr. Amarjit Singh, CEO of India Business Group said, "This collaboration is fantastic news for the rapidly expanding UK-India sports and education sectors. As part of IBG's role in supporting OFC as strategic partner, we look forward to deepening cross-border ties to help both nations achieve the ambitious goals set out in the India-UK 2030 Roadmap and further strengthen the living bridge between our communities."



