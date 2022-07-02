ISL: Odisha FC welcomes back Brazilian Diego Mauricio from Mumbai City FC

The former Odisha FC player Diego Muricio, who had joined the Mumbai City FC back in January on a short-term deal, has now rejoined the Juggernauts. The ISL outfit has been quite busy in the transfer market with a lot of old faces rejoining the club.

This comes after another known face amongst Odisha fans, Josep Gombau, returned to take the reigns as Head Coach ahead of the new season. The Spaniard returned to the club after his short stint during the 2019-20 season.

The club is delighted to have secured the services of @Di_Mauricio for the upcoming season as the Brazilian is set for an emphatic comeback to the Juggernauts ✍️🟣#OdishaFC || #AmaTeamAmaGame || #WelcomeBackDiego || #DiegoMauricio — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) July 2, 2022

Mauricio comes into the team as its latest signing of the season, after the likes of Michael Soosai Raj, Nikhil Prabhu, Narender Gahlot, Raynier Fernandes, Osama Malik, and Carlos Delgado penned deals with the club.



The forward's re-entry into the side will be a great addition to its attacking force after names like Javier Hernandez left the club after the end of last season. Back in 2020-21 season during his first stint with the club, he scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 20 matches. This already shows what the fans and opponents alike can expect from the proven goal-scorer.



