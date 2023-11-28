AFC Cup 2023: Odisha FC knock out Mohun Bagan Super Giant

A rampant Odisha FC battered reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in the second-last Group D game of the AFC Cup on Monday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Missing four key players, Mohun Bagan did well to hold the match 3-2 till the dying minutes of the game but conceded twice in injury time to lose the game.

With this loss, Mohun Bagan was knocked out of the AFC Cup as they didn't stand any mathematical chance to top the group on the last matchday.

On the other hand, Odisha FC has moved within one point of the table toppers Basundhara Kings. The Bhubaneswar-based club will need to beat them on the last matchday to qualify for the next round.

Mohun Bagan started on the front foot in front of their own fans and took the lead in the 17th minute, courtesy of a goal from Hugo Boumous.

Odisha struck back, with the experienced Roy Krishna scoring from volley to make it 1-1.



Minutes later the home crowd was silenced as Diego Mauricio tapped in one from a free-kick to make it 2-1 for Odisha FC.

More misery waited for the home team as Cy Goddard made it 3-1 for Odisha with a very neatly taken goal in the 41st minute. At half-time, Odisha looked cruising into the game.

After the interval, Mohun Bagan tried their best to stage a comeback with Liston's free-kick hitting the OFC crossbar. They pulled one back in the 63rd minute as the substitute Kiyan Nassiri tucked his header in the top right corner to make it 3-2.

While MBSG had their chances, Odisha struck the final nail in the coffin with Aniket Jadhav scoring in injury time to make it 4-2. A lob from Isak Vanlalruatfela finished the game with a score of 5-2 in favour of Odisha FC.

The goal-feast left Mohun Bagan Super Giant third in the points table and Sergio Lobera's team above MBSG.

Thanks to the famous win, Odisha moved within a point of table-toppers Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh, who they host on Matchday Six on December 11.