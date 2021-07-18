ISL: Ex ATK Mohun Bagan star Javi close to joining Odisha FC

Spanish Midfielder Javi Hernandez is close to signing with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC ahead of the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season, The Bridge (keep this in bold and hyperlinked) can confirm. According to our sources, the 32-year-old midfielder who was released by ATK Mohun Bagan FC earlier this summer, and Odisha looks like his most likely destination.



Odisha FC definitely mean business.



After agreeing terms with Victor Mongil, and signing their new head coach, they are on the verge of roping in another star.



Ex-ATK Mohun Bagan star Javi Hernandez is close to signing for the club on a free transfer.#IndianFootball #ISL — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) July 18, 2021

Javi was a part of the then ATK FC squad in the 2019-20 season that won the ISL, and when a year later, the club merged with Indian football giants ATK Mohun Bagan, the team retained his services for one more season. In the 3-1 win over Chennaityn FC, Javi had scored a brace to help ATK go home with the trophy.



In his debut season for ATK Mohun Bagan, Javi made 16 appearances for the team and scored one goal. He played an integral part in the team's run to the final. He was one of Antonio Lopes Habas's first-choice players in midfield, and the Mariners fan base applauded his chemistry with Carl McHugh and David Williams.

The four foreigner rule in the ISL means that an ISL team can only sign six foreign players, and only four will be a part of the starting lineup.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already signed Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko, who recently featured for the Finland team at the Euros, Hugo Boumous on a record transfer from Mumbai City FC and has also retained Carl McHugh while letting go off Edu Garcia. It is also learnt that David Williams could be on his way out while Tiri is likely to stay. Roy Krishna, of course, is being sought by many clubs but ATK Mohun Bagan management wouldn't let him go easily, that's easy to assume.

On the other hand, Odisha FC have agreed terms with Victor Mongil and is closing in on Javi Hernandez for the next season on a free transfer. The club has also signed a Spanish coach but is yet to unveil him officially. The club finished bottom of the league last year, and this year they mean business and will be looking forward to having a season in which they compete for the play-offs. They definitely mean business for the upcoming season and could very well be the dark horses to reckon with.

The signing of Javi Hernandez will be a great addition to the team, where do you think will he fit in Odisha's line up?