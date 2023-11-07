AFC Cup: Odisha FC stuns Maziya with spectacular comeback

Odisha FC staged a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling victory against Maziya S&RC in an electrifying AFC Cup encounter at the Maldives National Stadium.

The game began with Maziya S&RC taking an early lead in the 2nd minute, catching the Odisha defense off-guard. A moment of confusion, as they awaited an offside flag that never came, allowed Maziya to strike first.

Odisha FC, determined to turn the tide, pushed for an equalizer with Mauricio showcasing impressive dribbling skills. A heated argument ensued between Mauricio and a Maziya defender, highlighting the intensity of the clash.



However, the turning point came when Mourtada Fall's challenge on a Maziya player resulted in a penalty for the home side. Balabanovic calmly converted from the spot in the 25th minute, extending Maziya's lead.

Despite being down by two goals, Odisha FC displayed resilience and came close to scoring. In the 64th minute, Mourtada Fall connected with a corner from Jahou and headed the ball into the net, pulling one back for the visitors.

The most exhilarating moment of the match came in the 71st minute when Mauricio unleashed a fantastic goal, and Roy Krishna added to the spectacle by scoring another spectacular goal in the 84th minute, completing Odisha's comeback and giving them the lead.

With this turnaround, Odisha FC managed to secure a remarkable victory, showcasing their fighting spirit and determination.

Final score: Odisha FC 3, Maziya S&RC 2.