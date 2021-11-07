ISL: Odisha FC announce new goalkeeper coach

Odisha FC today announced Manu Patricio as the club's new goalkeeping coach ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. The former goalkeeping coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera had to step down for personal reasons and returned to Spain due to a family emergency.

Manu Patricio hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina comes in with a good experience of being a goalkeeper coach of various teams including Espanyol de Barcelona. The experienced Spaniard had also represented Real Sociedad and Osasuna as a goalkeeper earlier in his career. From 1997 to 2001 he represented Real Betis in the LaLiga. After one campaign each in divisions three and two with Elche CF and CD Tenerife respectively Valerio moved in 2003 to UD Almeria. In 2006-07 he appeared in four matches for the Andalusians backing up the first choice Sander Westerveld as the club achieved a first-ever top tier promotion.

We are delighted to announce our new Goalkeeping Coach Manuel Patricio Rodrigues ahead of the eighth season of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL). 🧤



Bienvenido, Manuel





The Juggernauts have Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Ankit Bhuyan as their keepers ahead of this season. Last Season Odisha FC conceded heavily. Thus Patricio has a lot to work ahead of the season to bring in a good shape under the post.

After joining Odisha Patricio expressed " I am very much excited and happy to join this great project. It is an honor for me to be here. As a goalkeeping coach, I will bring all my work experience and knowledge to achieve the goals with Odisha FC "









