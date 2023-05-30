Odisha CM receives first Intercontinental Cup ticket from AIFF

All India Football Federation Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, called on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik and presented him with the first ticket of the Hero Intercontinental Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from June 9-18.

Present on the occasion was the Head Coach of the Indian National Team Igor Stimac and India captain Sunil Chhetri. Senior officials of the Odisha Government, including Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary Sports and Youth Services, Mr Vineel Krishna, were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prabhakaran said, “It was a privilege to meet with Hon'ble Chief Minister today in Bhubaneswar and present the first ticket of the Hero Intercontinental Cup. We also thank him for being the hosts of this prestigious international competition and extending the best possible support to Indian Football.”

Expressing confidence that the Hero Intercontinental Cup would be a huge success in Bhubaneswar, Dr Prabhakaran said, “I am confident that fans will turn up in large numbers to support our team in Bhubaneswar. It is for the first time that Odisha is going to host our senior national men's team in an international tournament. I am sure it will have a huge impact on the growth of football in the state.”

Dr Prabhakaran also thanked the Government of Odisha for creating world class infrastructure for football in the state and extending all possible facilities to the Blue Tigers.

The third edition Hero Intercontinental Cup is set to be a close contest with hosts India pitted against the likes of Lebanon, Vanuatu, and Mongolia.