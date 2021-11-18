Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Social media pays tribute to Indian football commentator and historian Novy Kapadia
Several eminent personalities paid tribute with personal stories and heartfelt messages to the contributions of India's finest football commentator
Renowned Indian football commentator and historian Novy Kapdia breathed his last on 18th November 2021. His impact and contributions to Indian football were unparalleled with his voice being a famous form of recognition with Indian football. Social media paid tribute to the stellar contributions of one of India's finest personalities in the sports circuit with heartfelt messages and memories.
