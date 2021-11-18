Social media pays tribute to Indian football commentator and historian Novy Kapadia

Renowned Indian football commentator and historian Novy Kapdia breathed his last on 18th November 2021. His impact and contributions to Indian football were unparalleled with his voice being a famous form of recognition with Indian football. Social media paid tribute to the stellar contributions of one of India's finest personalities in the sports circuit with heartfelt messages and memories.

We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball ⚽ #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021









First met Novy Kapadia 25 years ago in Jabalpur & was amazed at this DU professor who was an authority on Indian football. Few have given so selflessly to Indian football. RIP my friend, I can almost hear your voice in my head commenting excitedly on a Kolkata derby — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 18, 2021

Prayers for the solace, protection and progress of Novy Kapadia's soul in its onward journey towards haurvatat (perfection) and ameratat (immortality).



Immensely grateful for the times spent in his company and for the learnings from the master of football. https://t.co/yUNuqpHO9h — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) November 18, 2021

The Bengaluru FC family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Novy Kapadia, whose voice and enthusiasm for Indian football will forever remain in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/XAT4gYG71v — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 18, 2021

Rest in peace, Novy Kapadia. The voice of Indian football.



Dribble away, sir. ⚽ — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) November 18, 2021

















In the 90s and early 2000s, the Kolkata derby matches my dadu and I could not to to, Novy Kapadia's commentary got those matches to us in our living rooms.



Huge loss for Indian football. Rest in Peace sir! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ecwT0PacTb — Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) November 18, 2021





Gutted to know that sir Novy Kapadia is no more. A sea of knowledge of Indian football. The man who introduced the game to us on radio and television throughout the years. Forever in our hearts. Forever a legend in #IndianFootball. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/5BdjCwsQDI — 𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝘽𝙀𝙉𝙂𝘼𝙇 𝙐𝙇𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙎 🔴🟡✊ (@ebultras1920) November 18, 2021

India's finest football chronicler, teacher to many and just about the nicest man you could hope to meet, my friend Novy Kapadia has passed away. He will be much missed. Prayers. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/diNlKu6UqM — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 18, 2021







