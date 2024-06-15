ISL Transfers: Mumbai City FC signs Noufal P.N. on a three-year contract

Olympics Begin In
Noufal P.N. has signed a three-year contract for Mumbai City FC that will keep him at the club till 2027.

Noufal P.N. has signed for Mumbai City FC.

Updated: 15 Jun 2024 12:36 PM GMT

Mumbai City FC has announced the signing of Noufal P.N. on a three-year contract that will see him wear the sky-blue colours until the end of the 2027 season on Saturday.

The 23-year-old began his footballing journey with Basco FC before securing a transfer to his hometown club, Gokulam Kerala FC, in 2022. The Kerala native quickly made his mark on the squad, cementing his place as a starter through match-winning assists and goal contributions.

Noufal has showcased his skillsets across various tournaments in India including the I-League, Kalinga Super Cup, and Durand Cup. Having a natural flair for attack, he is known for his quick pace on the wings.

One of his biggest strengths is to create scoring opportunities for his team-mates. In his time at Gokulam Kerala FC, he notched up 53 appearances, netting five goals and providing 14 assists, making him a valuable asset to the Islanders' attacking unit in the upcoming seasons.

Noufal P.N. said, 'Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in India and I am excited to join them. It's a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play in the biggest competitions. I'm eager to grow as a player and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I can't wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter with the club."

"We were keeping a close eye on Noufal for a while, and I am delighted to welcome him to Mumbai City FC. His remarkable pace and skillful footwork in setting up goals for his teammates make him a valuable addition to our team. I am looking forward to having him in our squad and working with him," Mumbai City FC coach Petr Kratky said about the move.

