'Not scared of Krishna, Chhetri,' says Mumbai City FC goalie Lachenpa

Mumbai City FC have had a memorable outing in the ongoing Durand Cup. In their very first appearance in the historic competition, the Islanders were able to make it to the finale, where they will play Bengaluru FC.

While it remains to be seen whether Des Buckingham's men will clinch their maiden Durand trophy, 24-year-old goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa has been a bright spark in this Mumbai team.

"The experience has been great for the team and myself. We are getting used to the style of play and different combinations which will help us going into the new ISL season," Lachenpa said on his Durand Cup journey so far.



The custodian played in five games, conceded six goals, and kept an all-important clean sheet in the semi-final against a formidable Mohammedan SC side.

The Sikkim local played second fiddle to fellow teammate Mohammad Nawaz for most part of the ISL 2021-22 season, but Phurba grabbed his opportunity this time out. It'll be a great battle for the No.1 spot on the team list between the two, as well as new addition Bhaskar Roy.

"All three of us have a great relationship because the environment in the club is professional. Nawaz is one of the top goalkeepers in the country and we learn from each other constantly. There is always a healthy competition, nothing bad," explained Phurba.

Any layman if asked to face the likes of Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri in goal would be quaking in his boots. Lachenpa is not one of them. "We goalkeepers don't get scared of anyone. The pressure of the game might be there, but in the end we have to face a lot of strikers," he said.