Northeast United FC signs midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh

Northeast United Football Club announced on Monday that the Club has signed 28-year-old central midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh on a 2 year deal with an option to extend.

Konsam Phalguni Singh is a promising talent who has already made a name for himself on the Indian football scene. Having played with Sreenidi Deccan FC and Trau FC, the industrious midfielder has registered 48 I-League appearances with 2 goals and 7 assists.

On the signing, Head coach Mr. Juan Pedro Benali expressed his utmost confidence, stating, "I am delighted to welcome Konsam to the team. I have watched his performances in the I-League and share a strong belief in his potential. His tenacity and technical prowess are exceptional and I am confident that he will add value to the squad."