NorthEast United FC complete the signing of Hamza Regragui from Wydad AC

NorthEast United FC on Friday announced the signing of Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui from Wydad AC. He joins the Highlanders on a 1.5-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Hamza, 26, embarked on his football journey abroad with Spain's Málaga CF U-19 before joining RS Berkane, where he made 163 appearances and won six trophies. During his time at RS Berkane, Hamza won the CAF Super Cup, CAF Confederations Cup (2) and the Moroccan Cup (3). In July 2023, he made the move to Wydad AC, runners up of the 2022-23 CAF Champions League. Now, he is set to make his mark in the Indian Super League with the Highlanders, showcasing his technical ability and champion mentality.

As Hamza eagerly anticipates the start of this new chapter, he shares his excitement about joining forces with Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali once again and the compelling vision of the club's management as the driving force behind his decision. "I am truly thrilled to be joining NorthEast United FC and reuniting with Coach Juan Pedro Benali. The vision of the management and the exciting prospect of playing in the Indian Super League were key factors in my decision to make this move. I believe in the project here, and I am eager to contribute to the team. I can't wait to get started and be a part of something special with the Highlanders."



Head coach Juan Pedro Benali, who has worked with Hamza since his early stages in professional football, spoke highly of the new addition. "Hamza brings a dynamic presence to the team, capable of playing anywhere on the field. His dedication and positive attitude align perfectly with the values we uphold at NorthEast. We believe that together, we can create something special here, and Hamza will play a crucial role in that journey."

NorthEast United FC's CEO, Mandar Tamhane, expressed how the club is moving in the right direction with this signing. "We’ve been closely monitoring him for the past six months and we are pleased to have him with us. He arrives with invaluable experience and adds depth to our squad. Hamza's versatility offers a myriad of tactical options, perfectly fitting with our progressive approach to building a robust and competitive team.”