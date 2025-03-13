NorthEast United challenge Kerala Blasters over Lagator’s eligibility, appeal to FIFA

NorthEast United FC have approached FIFA’s dispute resolution chamber, challenging the eligibility of Kerala Blasters’ midfielder Dusan Lagator, who played against them despite an alleged pending suspension at the time of his transfer from Hungarian club Debreceni VSC, as per a report from Times of India.

Lagator made his debut as a second-half substitute in a goalless draw between the two sides on January 18. He later served his suspension in the following game against East Bengal.

NorthEast United argue that since the player was ineligible to feature in their match, Kerala Blasters should forfeit the game, awarding NorthEast a 3-0 victory. This would add two extra points to their tally and push them to third place in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings.

The club claims that Lagator’s transfer was incomplete due to an oversight in his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), which initially did not mention the pending suspension. AIFF, in response, stated that the Hungarian Football Federation had provided an ITC on January 16, indicating no sporting sanction.

It was only after Kerala Blasters raised a query on January 20 that the federation confirmed the pending one-match suspension. Following FIFA’s directive, AIFF enforced the suspension in the next match.

NorthEast United, however, maintain that even if it was an administrative oversight, the registration of Lagator was invalid, making him ineligible for the game against them. FIFA’s decision on the matter is now awaited, which could have a significant impact on the final ISL league standings.