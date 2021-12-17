North East United FC vs SC East Bengal: Five Things to expect and Dream 11 predictions from the ISL match

North East United FC will take on SC East Bengal in the 32nd match of the Indian Super League. It will be a bottom-of-the-table encounter as NEUFC and SCEB sit at the 10th and 11th positions respectively. NEUFC will look to bounce back after a heavy defeat against Hyderabad FC whereas SCEB will be in search of their first win of the season. This will be an important fixture for both teams as they will look to improve their position in the points table. Let's take a look at things that we can expect from the match.

Antonio Perosevic is arguably the best attacker SC East Bengal has for this season. He has a combined 3 G/A in 6 games this season, scored twice, and assisted once. With the limited supply he gets from the SCEB midfield, Perosevic by his own abilities creates chances. He holds the capabilities to dribble past players with excellent footwork too. Against North East United FC Perosevic is expected to start at his usual position as a forward but this time he will be facing Shereef in the wing. Playing for NEUFC, Shereef has put on a decent performance with 5 interceptions and 15 clearances before his name. It will be a good duel to watch between Perosevic and Shereef.

Both North East United FC and SC East Bengal are suffering due to their poor defensive display. SC East Bengal has conceded a total of 15 goals so far in 6 matches and is ranked number 1 in terms of conceding, North East United FC with 13 goals conceded from 6 matches is ranked just behind SC East Bengal. Both teams are currently dealing with unsettled defence. NorthEast United is yet to have their fixed centre back pairing with Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, and Mashoor Shereef getting rotated for the role every match. SC East Bengal is having the problem of having an unsettled defence. Players seem to not know their role when defending. It is expected that the match between NEUFC and SCEB will be full of defensive errors.

East Bengal first win



SC East Bengal, one of the Calcutta giants is yet to register their first win after playing 6 matches in this season. Previously, SCEB has had 3 draws (vs Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC & Kerala Blasters) and 3 defeats (vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC & FC Goa). SCEB has been very ordinary from the defensive point of view. SCEB has shown promise while attacking but they have been very vulnerable while defending, mostly at times of defending set pieces and attacks from the wing. SCEB defenders have shown weakness in marking too. The defence is playing a huge role in SCEB not getting their first win. Against NEUFC, SCEB will be looking to eye their first win of the season while not repeating the same defensive mistakes.

Imran as number 10

North East United FC's main creative star Federico Gallego has been sidelined for the whole season due to injury but Imran Khan can take his role. Khassa Camara may miss the match due to injury too. The creativity and control are completely missing from NEUFC midfield since Gallego went off. Taking advantage of that NEUFC has been badly exploited by clever opponents. Although, originally a winger, Imran was given the role of number 10 to play in the previous match against Hyderabad FC after the break. He did his part well despite the whole NEUFC midfield failing badly as a unit. Imran has got good vision, quick foot to his advantage, and creative thinking. With the absence of Gallego, Imran can be seen filling that role in the next match against SC East Bengal.

Chances to capitalize

Both North East United FC and SC East Bengal have displayed weak midfield so far. Both the team is lacking creativity and ball control in their respective midfield. The game is expected to witness a scrappy midfield throughout the game until some miracle happens. The game is mostly expected to be played through the wings. Perosevic for SCEB and VP Suhair for NEUFC will be having an instrumental role to play in their team's attack. Both teams will be looking to capitalize on their opponent's weak defense by putting on through passes and crosses from the wings. The game will be very open from the starting for both teams and whichever team plays better transition football will have better chances of winning in the game.

Probable Lineups

North East United FC (4-2-3-1) – Subhasish (GK), Hernan, Flottmann, Tondonba, Shereef, Gogoi, Irshad, Coureur, Imran, Brown, Suhair.

SC East Bengal (4-3-3) – Sankar Roy, Mrcela, Prce, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Dervisevic, Amarjit, Sourav Das, Naorem Mahesh, Perosevic, Haokip.

Telecast

The Indian Super League clash between North East United FC and SC East Bengal will be live from 7:30 PM IST on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.