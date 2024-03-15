Kerala Blasters all set to sign Noah Sadaoui on a two year deal

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters are all set to sign Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old will represent the southern club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Kerala Blasters and Noah Sadaoui reached an agreement as early as February. The Moroccan has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists so far this season in 17 matches.

It remains to be seen who Noah Sadaoui will replace at Kerala Blasters. Contract extension talks with Dimitrios Diamantakos are currently not showing any progress.

The now-injured Jaushua Sotirio and Kwame Peprah are also under two-year contracts; Sotirio will rejoin the Blasters camp this month to continue his rehab along with Adrian Luna.

30% of Fantasy ISL players own Noah Sadaoui and well he has rewarded them with double figures 🔥🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q2xQeftLiG — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) October 7, 2023

Noah Sadaoui has represented the Moroccan National Team four times, notably playing in the semi-finals and final of the 2020 African Nations Championship, where Morocco emerged victorious.



Born in Morocco, he began his football journey at Wydad Casablanca's youth ranks before moving to the USA at age 11. He later joined the New York Red Bulls academy. Sadaoui's senior career took him through clubs such as Maccabi Haifa, Cape Town Spurs, and Miami United, among others, spanning various countries including Israel, South Africa, the USA, Honduras, Oman, Egypt, and Morocco.

FC Goa signed Noah ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, the 30-year-old has amassed a total of 24 goals and 14 assists for the Gaurs.