Nili Perdomo heads to Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC are set to secure the services of Spanish winger Nili Perdomo. A source close to the development confirmed that the 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the club.

The signing will be announced very soon by the Kerala-based club. Gokulam finished third in the I-League last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to the ISL, despite having momentum heading into the season.

Starting his career in Las Palmas, Nili went on to play for Barcelona B, Albacete, and Plataniase. The right winger has appeared in eight La Liga matches. Nili can also play as a right back.

Nili is not a stranger to Indian shores. He had played in the ISL with Bengaluru FC during the 19-20 season. He has scored two goals in ten appearances for Bengaluru FC.

He spent last season with the Greek lower-league club Kallithea, where he made 11 appearances and contributed two assists.

Gokulam Kerala FC have done a complete revamp of their squad this season. They have already appointed the Spaniard Domingo Oramus as their head coach. It will be interesting to see where Nili is deployed in the new set-up. Oramus is known to favour a 4-4-2 formation.

Gokulam are also eyeing to rope in some young talents of Indian football to rejuvenate their squad.