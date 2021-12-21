New jersey of Indian women's football team unveiled - Know what went behind its design

The Indian women's football team is heading into 2022 with a pretty exciting roster ahead of them. It could well be the definitive year for the Eves with AFC Asian Cup 2022 and Under-17 Women's World Cup lined up. And just a month before the action unfolds at Asia's top-notch football tournament, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has unveiled the Blue Tigresses' new jersey.



The new kit by SIX5SIX is designed keeping in mind the tiger-like stripes in honour of the Tigresses and embodies their spirit to overcome every obstacle on their way. The newly launched promo of kit features the players from the team, including Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Dangmei Grace. It narrates the story of overcoming every challenge and stigma surrounding women footballers.





The promo goes on to narrate how these women have fought the obstacles not only on the pitch but also off the pitch and have stood out spreading their wings against every possible adversity thrown at them from society.

Founded by siblings Avni Aneja and Ambar Aneja, SIX5SIX manufactures official jerseys for sports teams and individuals and comfortable streetwear inspired by the latest trends.

Avni, who is the Creative Director at SIX5SIX, spoke at length with The Bridge and shared how the idea about this new kit saw the light of the day. "Honestly, this jersey has been in the work for the longest time. We have been wanting to create a different special edition jersey for the Indian women's football team, and this is actually a great time to launch this jersey, which took a good six months of conceptualising, designing, and sampling," says Avni.

Starting its journey in 2018, SIX5SIX has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the most prominent team wear brands in the Indian football ecosystem. The brand rose to prominence by designing the jersey for the Indian national football team. It also is the designer of the two Indian Super League (ISL) franchises – Kerala Blasters and North East United FC. Avni adds "We wanted to keep the idea of this jersey similar to the men's team jersey to identify it as one big family. We have introduced the jerseys in a different manner exclusively for the women's team."

Avni, who pursued a Master's degree in Fashion Entrepreneurship & Innovation from the London College of Fashion, is an avid supporter of the Indian women's football team, who showed a spirited display at the recently held three-nation tournament. The youngster Manisha Kalyan's historic goal against the world no. 7 Brazilian side would be etched in the pages of history.

"For me, the rise of the Indian women's football team goes beyond the recent matches they have played. This is what we wanted to show in the video. They are not just battling their opponents on the field. I think women's sports in India and particularly the football team have come a long way. Every individual in this team has their own set of wonderful stories which we wanted to portray in their jerseys. Their journey has been motivating, which gives us more inspiration to do well," says Avni.

The Indian women's football team starts their AFC Asian Cup journey on January 20, next year, and under coach Thomas Lennart Dennerby, the side led by Ashalata Devi will be looking forward to putting up a fighting performance in Group A that contains China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran.