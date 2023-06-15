How can India qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup?

India is set to participate in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, where if the Blue Colts perform well, a historic achievement could well be awaiting them.

After an unfortunate hiatus of 73 years since their withdrawal from the 1950 FIFA World Cup, India finally has a golden opportunity to grace the international stage of football once again.

The upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru could mark a new era for Indian football, catapulting the nation into the global limelight and signaling its emergence as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of the beautiful game.

Contrary to popular belief, the notion that India's absence from the 1950 World Cup was due to players being barefoot is nothing but a myth. In reality, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had communicated their withdrawal from the tournament just ten days prior to its commencement, citing logistical challenges such as insufficient time, delayed information, and disagreements over player selection.

Unfortunately, this unforeseen turn of events sentenced Indian football to a prolonged exile from the grandest stage of them all.

The Indian football team at the 1948 Olympics. A report of the match between India and France says 2 Indian players wore boots. (File Photo/Getty)

The 2017 edition of the U-17 Men's World Cup, hosted by India, marked a crucial milestone in the nation's footballing journey. Although India's participation was guaranteed as the host country, it ignited a spark among the young players and fans alike.

Fast forward to the present, and the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 U-17 World Cup by merit has presented itself. India finds itself among 16 teams set to compete in the main stage of the U-17 Asian Cup.

So, how can India qualify for the FIFA U-17 men's World Cup?

The path to qualification will not be a cakewalk. Only the top four teams of the tournament will book a ticket to Peru, which means India will have to better their best yet finish at the Asian stage to do so.

The Blue Colts, under the guidance of the astute Bibiano Fernandes, will face formidable opponents in Group D, including footballing powerhouses Japan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Nevertheless, this challenge serves as a litmus test for the true potential of Indian football, and it is one that should be embraced with enthusiasm and determination.

India's journey in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers was nothing short of commendable. Amidst fierce competition from 44 participating countries, they emerged as the second best performing nation along with toppers in Group D, Saudi Arabia.

This achievement not only reflects the progress made in the Indian football ecosystem but also highlights the growing talent pool and the relentless efforts of the coaching staff and players.

The Indian U-17 contingent, under the leadership of captain Korou Singh Thingujam, is poised to embark on their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 campaign with great determination. Their opening match against Vietnam on June 17 will set the tone for their journey, followed by a challenging encounter against Uzbekistan on June 20. The final group match against formidable opponents Japan on June 23 promises to be a thrilling showdown that will test the mettle of the Indian team.

