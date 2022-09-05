"My team can go further" says coach Pushpender after Rajasthan United reaches Durand Cup quarters

Rajasthan United FC continued their fairytale run as the I-League outfit booked their place into the quarter-finals of the 2022 Durand Cup after defeating Indian Navy in their final group stage match. Moreover, they usurped ATK Mohun Bagan's place in the table and ousted them from contention for the knockouts stage.

Indian Navy keeper Vishnu was in an inspired form as he had a busy day at the office, parrying away shots from the RUFC forwards. After more than an hour of trying, the Rajasthan-based club broke the deadlock with Youssef Attris' tap-in at the 73rd minute.



Once Rajasthan had the lead, they continued with the barrage of attacks on the Navy box. Ultimately, a defence-splitting pass from Nikum Gyamar found Barboza who slotted the ball in to confirm all three points, and his team's participation in the knockouts.

"If you see in terms of quality, our team isn't much behind the ISL teams," said coach Pushpender Kundu after the match, on facing Hyderabad FC in the quarter-finals.

"Match after match, my boys have played fantastically and we will give a good fight and come out with a better result in the coming matches," Kundu added on Rajasthan's journey in the Durand Cup so far.