Just another day with Novy Kapadia

If I had the good fortune to choose to talk sport over a good meal with a person of my liking, it would be Novy Kapadia.



The Fox in the Box. The Ultimate Finisher. His famed monikers would take me back in time to that glorious age of sport, which devoid of commercialism, as he would say, was a delightful romp about all that is to love about sport.



Novy, with his famed offering of gathiya and nankhatai in tow, would arrive in time, complaining of the smog and traffic. Yet he'd settle down soon enough for the tea, coaxing me to savour the snacks he had brought while helping himself too.



nankhatai's, he points me to Bhicoo Manekshaw's succulent tome 'Parsi Food and Customs', egging me on to know more about the gastronomic delight he had just lugged all the way from Naraina.

Asked about his love for, he points me to Bhicoo Manekshaw's succulent tome 'Parsi Food and Customs', egging me on to know more about the gastronomic delight he had just lugged all the way from Naraina.

No sooner do I start thinking about his fixation for the round, crisp snack does he remind me about this very day in sporting history. The last flashes of brilliance, he would say, rattling off two memorable conquests made on this very day by Steffi Graf and Boris Becker. The dying of the light would start for both of them after these title wins, he adds. I am thinking about googling what they won when Novy chimes in about Graf winning the WTA Tour Championship in Madison Square Garden even as Becker won his last ATP Tour World Championship title in Frankfurt.

'Everyone had Novy Kapadia on speed dial'

As he stretches himself out on my rickety single-seater wooden sofa, Novy enquires about some tea, since lunch is still some way off. As we settle down with tea and some more biscuits, he speaks in a rather worried tone about his good friend Syed Nayeemuddin. The former Indian football captain, an Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee, Nayeem has fallen on bad times, living hand-to-mouth. Novy thinks maybe a call to some reputed media houses here in Delhi might help throw light on his plight; maybe someone might come forward to help.

