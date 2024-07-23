Muthoot FA boys ready for the Next Generation Cup: Coach Anees Koraliyadan

Muthoot FA made heads turn in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024 by finishing third in the elite youth development competition, earning them a direct qualification to the upcoming season of the Next Generation Cup.

The latter will see participation from eight teams in the current campaign, including Muthoot FA, RFDL winners Punjab FC, runners-up East Bengal FC, South African side Stellenbosch FC, along with Aston Villa FC, Crystal Palace FC, Everton FC, and Tottenham Hotspur FC, who will be representing the Premier League.



It’s a massive opportunity for Muthoot FA, who are based out of Kochi and produced a magical run in the recently concluded RFDL season.

They showed great promise by defeating two-time defending champions Bengaluru FC in the third-place playoff and are all set to carry that confidence into the United Kingdom (UK).

﻿Feedback from Kerala Blasters



﻿Speaking about this opportunity, head coach Anees Koraliyadan said "This will be the first time that all of my players will be competing against international opponents."

"We are preparing for our own game plans and strategies and are also taking inputs from teams like Kerala Blasters FC that have played the Next Generation Cup previously,” Anees said.

He added, “It’s a great opportunity for youngsters to play against their foreign counterparts and it will be of great help to them. It will be difficult to match the quality of teams in the Premier League. But the boys from Muthoot FA, East Bengal FC, and Punjab FC are hungry and ready to take this opportunity with both hands.”



Phase of transition for Muthoot FA



Muthoot FA are navigating an interesting situation at the moment.



It has been often reiterated that the RFDL has become a hotbed of scouting platforms in India, and hence a reasonable lot of their players were spotted and secured by the Indian Super League (ISL) teams ever since the current transfer window began in June.

Ensuring that the continuity that the team plays with doesn’t take a hit under such circumstances is essential for the Muthoot FA think-tank.

They are banking on the resourceful talent coming through their well-oiled academy for the same, a thought that was echoed by both coach Anees as well as player Arjun Raj.

“Since the transfer window began, seven of our players have moved into the ISL clubs. It’s a setback for us and a bit difficult for us to have the same quality of players to compete at the higher levels. However, it’s an opportunity for players to take over the vacant spots and raise their standards to the next level,” Anees said.

All eyes on Arjun Raj



Arjun is the link between the midfield and the frontline for Muthoot FA.

His fleet footedness, decision-making and composure in the final third will be critical for them to convert the chances that they create during important junctures of the game.

He is also the leader of the group, and with the mini transition that the team is undergoing, additional responsibility will rest on his shoulders to march his troops with aplomb in the coming edition of the Next Generation Cup.

It is safe to say that he is absolutely looking forward to this occasion.

“I have learnt so much from the RFDL because of the extensive game time that we received and the way we played competitive matches against so many top teams like FC Goa, amongst others," Arjun said.

"The coach gave us a lot of confidence and hence I am thankful to the team who supported me to deliver good individual performances,” he added.

﻿About the Next Generation Cup



Scheduled between August 1-4, the Next Generation Cup will be hosted by the Premier League this year.

The tournament provides India’s talented young footballers with an opportunity to compete with teams from Premier League and the South African youth teams.

Matches will be held across four rounds at Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Training Ground and the final of Next Generation Cup 2024 will be held at Loughborough University Stadium.

