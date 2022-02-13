Football
MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Mumbai City and Odisha FC
In the 90th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City will host Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the sixth spot with twenty-two points from fourteen matches while the Kalinga Warriors are in the seventh spot with twenty-one points from fifteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 5
Mumbai City - 2
Odisha FC - 3
Draw - 0
Goal Tally
Mumbai FC have scored twenty-five goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only twenty-two goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC has scored twenty-nine goals. However, they have conceded fourteen goals so far.
Top Scorer
Mumbai City - Igor Angulo (8 goals)
Odisha FC - Jonathas Cristian (6 goals)
Recent Form
Mumbai City - D L D D W
Odisha FC - W D L D W
Squad
Mumbai City - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.
Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.
Unavailability
Mumbai City - None
Odisha FC - None
Expected 11
Mumbai City ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtagb, Mandar, Apuia, Jahouh, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.
Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Lalruatthara, Bora, Mongil, Sahil, Paul, Issac, Jerry, Javi, Aridai, Jonathas.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Nawaz (8.5), Bheke(8.5), Panwar (8.5), Fall (9.0), Mongil (9.0), Issac (8.5), Jahouh (10.0), Javi (9.5), Cassio (9.0), Cabrera (9.0) (VC), Angulo (10.0) (C).
Broadcast
Matchday: Monday (February 7th)
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV
Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app