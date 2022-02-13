MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 90th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City will host Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the sixth spot with twenty-two points from fourteen matches while the Kalinga Warriors are in the seventh spot with twenty-one points from fifteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Mumbai City - 2

Odisha FC - 3

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

Mumbai FC have scored twenty-five goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only twenty-two goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC has scored twenty-nine goals. However, they have conceded fourteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Mumbai City - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

Odisha FC - Jonathas Cristian (6 goals)

Recent Form

Mumbai City - D L D D W

Odisha FC - W D L D W

Squad

Mumbai City - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Unavailability

Mumbai City - None

Odisha FC - None

Expected 11

Mumbai City ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtagb, Mandar, Apuia, Jahouh, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Lalruatthara, Bora, Mongil, Sahil, Paul, Issac, Jerry, Javi, Aridai, Jonathas.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Nawaz (8.5), Bheke(8.5), Panwar (8.5), Fall (9.0), Mongil (9.0), Issac (8.5), Jahouh (10.0), Javi (9.5), Cassio (9.0), Cabrera (9.0) (VC), Angulo (10.0) (C).

Broadcast



Matchday: Monday (February 7th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app





