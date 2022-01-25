Mumbai City vs North East United: Dream11 Predictions ISL Fantasy Tips Probable 11 Captain Vice Captain

In the 71st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host North East United FC at the PJN Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the fifth spot with seventeen points from eleven matches while the Highlanders are in the eleventh spot with nine points from thirteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

Mumbai City FC - 7

North East United FC - 5

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Mumbai City FC have scored twenty two goals so far in the tournament. The Islanders have conceded only twenty goals. On the other hand, North East United FC has scored seventeen goals. However, they have conceded twenty seven goals so far.

Top Scorer

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

North East United FC - Deshorn Brown (6 goals)

Recent Form

Mumbai City FC - L D L D L

North East United FC - D L D L L

Squad

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

North East United FC - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Fede Gallego, Mercelo Leite, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Marco Sahanek, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.



Unavailability

Mumbai City FC - Rowlin Borges.

North East United FC - Fede Gallego, Rochharzela.

Expected 11

Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amey, Fall, Bheke, Vignesh, Jahouh, Apuia, Raynier, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

North East United FC (4-3-3) - Mirshad, Provat, Mashoor, Flottmann, Gurjinder, Sehnaj, Santana, Imran, Mercelinho, Brown, Suhair.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Mirshad (8.0), Santana (9.0), Fall (9.0), Flottmann (8.5), Jahouh (10.0), Fernandes (8.5), Apuia (8.5), Suhair (10.0) (VC), Cassio (9.0), Brown (9.5), Angulo (10.0) (C).