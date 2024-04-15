ISL: Mohun Bagan SG, Mumbai City FC to fight for League Winners' Shield

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, full of drama and tense matches, is set to end with the same intensity and expectation, as league leaders Mumbai City FC and second-placed Mohun Bagan SG prepare to fight for the League Winners' Shield.

Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, marking their last league encounter. Two teams consistently placed high on the standings of the previous 22 Matchweeks emerge as the last pair that overcomes all the opponents from the entire league, just a single match away from the title.

This final match will determine the winner of the shield, thus concluding this season with a dramatic, intense, and exhilarating match similar to the 2021-2022 season's ultimate grand finale.



Statistics surely favour both groups in their defensive work, with Mumbai City FC being at the top of the list as the next-door neighbours in terms of penny-wise, while Mohun Bagan SG's attack is a praiseworthy godsend.

The tilt towards Mohun Bagan is visible with them conceding just 17 goals in contrast to Mumbai's 45 goals. This goal trend guarantees a thrilling matchup of goals on April 15 that will keep supporters glued and the neutrals entertained.

Mohun Bagan's main players consist of Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Armando Sadiku, whereas Mumbai City FC are backed by their main man, Jorge Diaz. In a matchup between the two rivals tonight, which could surely be the tiebreaker to determine whichever team earn a spot in the championship, the game will seal the reminiscence of an unforgettable season.

Records on the line

With time nearing the limit, several records are on the line to be broken. Mumbai City FC is just a step away from completing the 50 points milestone and defending the Shield for the second successive season. Mohun Bagan SG will aim to lift the shield for the first time with Antonio Lopez Habas holding the helm of its fortune.

With dreams on the line and history in the making, the final game of the Indian Super League season promises to be a fitting conclusion to an unforgettable campaign.