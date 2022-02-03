Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 80th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the seventh spot with eighteen points from twelve matches while the Mariners are in the fifth spot with nineteen points from eleven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 4

Mumbai City FC - 4

ATK Mohun Bagan - 0

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

Mumbai City FC have scored twenty-three goals so far in the tournament. The Islanders have conceded only twenty-one goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored twenty-three goals. However, they have conceded nineteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan - Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco (5 goals)

Recent Form

Mumbai City FC - D L D L D

ATK Mohun Bagan - W W D D W

Squad

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Unavailability



Mumbai City FC - Amey Ranawade

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul

Expected 11

Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Rakip, Fall, Mehtab, Vignesh, Apuia, Jahouh, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Igor.

ATK Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Prabir, Pritam, Tiri, Bose, McHugh, Tangri, Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Williams

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Amrinder (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0), Fall (9.0), Rakip (8.0), Chhangte (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Boumous (9.5) (VC), Cassio (9.0), Williams (9.5), Igor (10.0) (C).

Broadcast

Matchday: Thursday (February 3rd)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app







