Football
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan
In the 80th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the seventh spot with eighteen points from twelve matches while the Mariners are in the fifth spot with nineteen points from eleven matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 4
Mumbai City FC - 4
ATK Mohun Bagan - 0
Draw - 0
Goal Tally
Mumbai City FC have scored twenty-three goals so far in the tournament. The Islanders have conceded only twenty-one goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored twenty-three goals. However, they have conceded nineteen goals so far.
Top Scorer
Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals)
ATK Mohun Bagan - Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco (5 goals)
Recent Form
Mumbai City FC - D L D L D
ATK Mohun Bagan - W W D D W
Squad
Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.
ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Unavailability
Mumbai City FC - Amey Ranawade
ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul
Expected 11
Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Rakip, Fall, Mehtab, Vignesh, Apuia, Jahouh, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Igor.
ATK Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Prabir, Pritam, Tiri, Bose, McHugh, Tangri, Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Williams
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Amrinder (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0), Fall (9.0), Rakip (8.0), Chhangte (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Boumous (9.5) (VC), Cassio (9.0), Williams (9.5), Igor (10.0) (C).
Broadcast
Matchday: Thursday (February 3rd)
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV
Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app