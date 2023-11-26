Mumbai City FC to field all-Indian squad for crucial AFC Champions League clash in Iran

Mumbai City FC is set to face Nassaji Mazandaran in a crucial AFC Champions League match on Tuesday, but a unique challenge looms over the Islanders. The club's foreign players could have been ruled out due to travel advisories issued by their respective governments, resulting in Mumbai City gearing up with an all-Indian squad for the upcoming game.

None of Mumbai City FC's foreign players have made the journey to Iran and the reason is said to be the advisories from the governments of Australia, Spain, Netherlands, Argentina, and Scotland. These advisories explicitly caution their citizens against traveling to Iran, citing security concerns.

While Mumbai City FC's foreign players and staff were granted Iranian visa approvals, the prevailing security situation led them to prioritize safety and abstain from making the trip. This decision, while presenting a unique challenge, adding to the lack of a head coach as Des Buckingham left for Oxford United mid-season.

This development puts Mumbai City FC in a distinctive position as they prepare to take on Nassaji Mazandaran with an all-Indian squad. The absence of foreign players, though a setback, provides an opportunity for Indian talent to step up on the international stage and make their mark in the AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City FC fans are sure to rally behind the homegrown talent as they face this unexpected challenge, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the team in the face of unforeseen circumstances.