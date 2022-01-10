Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Five talking points from the ISL match

Mumbai City FC's slump continues as Bengaluru FC gets the better of the Islanders on the latest Indian Super League fixture. Mumbai started the game with more intensity on the attack but it fizzled out before the quarter mark. After the short lived early dominance, it has been all Bengaluru FC.

The deadlock was broken by Farooq and soon Ibara made it 2-0 from an audacious cross from Roshan Singh. Ibara's last minute goal before the first half gave BFC a comfortable three goals cushion. The introduction of Angulo in the second half did improve things for Mumbai but the goal deficit was too much for a second half comeback. Bengaluru wrapped up the match with a 3-0 victory.



Here are the talking points of the match.

Bengaluru's second clean sheet of the season

Bengaluru has not been the tidiest team defensively this season. Their only clean sheet had come from a goalless draw against Jamshedpur. The win against Mumbai has been their first win with a clean sheet and they have shown major signs of improvement. Pezzaiuoli's men defended in numbers in the second half when pressure was intense. However, their backline stood firm on the occasional counter-attacks too.









Mumbai's disappointing run continues

Mumbai City FC had started off the season with a dream run but things have started to look sour for Des Buckingham in the recent past. This is their fifth consecutive match where the Islanders have dropped points. Their natural rhythm on the pitch looks compromised in the last few matches.

The Islanders have already conceded 18 goals, which was their total conceded goal tally last season. Their defence looked shook against the Silva led Bengaluru attacks. Des Buckingham has to find a solution to their recent barren run sooner than later.

Mumbai missed their talismans



Mumbai had missed Jahouh's presence on the starting lineup today. The Moroccan was suspended due to picking four yellow cards. The Vineet Rai and Apuia led midfield just didn't have enough experience to handle the pressure situation Mumbai had found themselves in the early of the match. Buckingham chose to leave Angulo out on the bench.

Bipin Singh, who has been on a decent form had gotten a nod from the gaffer. However, he just could not feel the boots of Angulo. Angulo did feature in the second half but things had gotten pretty much out of hand for the Islanders by then.

The Islanders have already conceded 18 goals, which was their total conceded goal tally last season; (Image via ISL)

Roshan Singh shines again



Roshan Singh has been a great asset to the Bengaluru side this season. The 21 years old defender had been wreaking havoc on the right flank. He is very influential on the attack. His pace allows him to dominate the left flank completely and his crosses were pinpoint accurate against Mumbai.

He provided both the assist for the Prince Ibara goals. He now has five assists to his name, most in this league for a defender. He will be very crucial on the attack as well as defense for the Blues in the future.



Bengaluru' FC's possible revival



Very often did the Bengaluru attack look like an in-sync unit up front this season like they did today. The attack didn't look overly dependent on Cleiton Silva. In the second half, their defensive counterpart showed stability in the face of relentless pressure from the Mumbai side. After their disappointing draw with East Bengal, this win will be breath of fresh air for the Blues.

They are now at the seventh position of a very competitive ISL table, only four points away from the table topper Kerala Blasters. With the Blues looking lively, The Indian Super League is nicely poised for the next phase of the campaign.

