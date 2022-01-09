Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 61st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host Bengaluru FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the first spot with seventeen points from ten matches while the Blues are in the ninth spot with ten points from ten matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 9

Mumbai City FC - 5

Bengaluru FC - 3

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Mumbai City FC have scored twenty two goals so far in the tournament. The Islanders have conceded seventeen goals. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC has scored sixteen goals. However, they have conceded eighteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (5 goals)

Recent Form

Mumbai City FC - W L D L D

Bengaluru FC - L D D W D

Squad

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Yrondu Musavu-King , Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Unavailability

Mumbai City FC - Jahouh.

Bengaluru FC - Yrondu Musavu-King, Jayesh Rane, Sarthak Golui, Ajay Chhetri, Leon Augustine.

Expected 11

Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Phurba, Amey, Fall, Bheke, Vignesh, Apuia, Vinit, Catatau, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

Bengaluru FC (4-1-4-1) - Gurpreet, Ajith, Parag, Alan, Roshan, Bruno, Ibara, Suresh, Danish, Ashique, Cleiton.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Gurpreet (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Ashique (8.5), Fall (9.0), Costa (9.0), Apuia (8.5), Bruno (9.5), Cassio (9.0), Cleiton (10.0), Angulo (10.0), Catatau (9.5).

Broadcast

Matchday: Saturday (January 10th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



