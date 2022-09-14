Log In
Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Mohammedan SC- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the semi-final clash of Durand Cup 2022 between Mumbai City FC and Mohammedan SC.

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Mohammedan SC- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-09-14T20:04:23+05:30

We are reaching the end game of Durand Cup 2022 and in the first semi-finals, the Islanders from the west side of the country will take on the local boys Mohammedan SC.

With both teams performing well in the tournament, the fans will be expecting a spectacle from both teams.

It will be interesting how Mumbai City FC takes on the Mohammedan SC who will enjoy the loud home crowd.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

Durand Cup Indian Football Mohammedan FC Mumbai City FC 
