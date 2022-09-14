Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Mohammedan SC- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the semi-final clash of Durand Cup 2022 between Mumbai City FC and Mohammedan SC.
We are reaching the end game of Durand Cup 2022 and in the first semi-finals, the Islanders from the west side of the country will take on the local boys Mohammedan SC.
With both teams performing well in the tournament, the fans will be expecting a spectacle from both teams.
It will be interesting how Mumbai City FC takes on the Mohammedan SC who will enjoy the loud home crowd.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
Next Story