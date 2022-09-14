Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Mohammedan SC- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

We are reaching the end game of Durand Cup 2022 and in the first semi-finals, the Islanders from the west side of the country will take on the local boys Mohammedan SC.

With both teams performing well in the tournament, the fans will be expecting a spectacle from both teams.

It will be interesting how Mumbai City FC takes on the Mohammedan SC who will enjoy the loud home crowd.

Stay tuned for updates.