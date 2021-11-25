ISL: Mumbai City FC launches club's official Esports team

Defending ISL Champions Mumbai City FC launched the club's official 'Esports' team.

Mumbai City FC thus became the first Indian football club to field a team in the FIFA Global Series, a media release issued by the club said.

Mumbai City are delighted to announce our entry into #Esports, becoming the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Indian club to field a team in the #FIFAGlobalSeries 🎮⚽



Introducing our professional FIFA players - Saksham 'Sakky' Rattan and Siddh 'Jenasidfc' Chandarana! 👋#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/okykpkfIsP — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 25, 2021

The club has signed Saksham 'Sakky' Rattan and Siddh 'Jenasidfc' Chandarana who will represent Mumbai City in FIFA 22 events nationally and internationally including the FIFA Global Series, in both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions.



Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, said, "We are confident that we have acquired the services of two incredibly talented FIFA players who will help this club achieve greatly on an international stage and lay a strong foundation for Mumbai City to grow their Esports efforts in the future."