Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan SG, Odisha FC fixtures revealed for AFC Champions League and AFC Cup

The fixtures for Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Mumbai City FC in the upcoming AFC Cup and AFC Champions League have been released following the group stage draws this week.

Mumbai City FC, the reigning champions of the Indian Super League (ISL), are gearing up for a spectacular clash against the star-studded Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League group stage at home on November 6.

Their campaign kicks off on September 18th against Nassaji Masandaran FC, followed by encounters against Navbahor FC and another fixture against Al Hilal in the group stage.

Mumbai City FC (AFC Champions League - Group D):

Mumbai City vs Nassaji Masandaran FC - September 18, 2023 - 7:30 pm (home)

Mumbai City vs Navbahor - October 3, 2023 - 7:30 pm (away)

Mumbai City vs Al Hilal - October 23, 2023 - 11:30 pm (away)

Mumbai City vs Al Hilal - November 6, 2023 - 7:30 pm (home)

Mumbai City vs Nassaji Masandaran FC - November 28, 2023 - 9:30 pm (away)

Mumbai City vs Navbahor - December 4, 2023 - 9:30 pm (away)

---------------------------------------

In the AFC Cup, Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC are all set to represent India. Odisha FC won the Hero Super Cup to get a direct entry to the group stages of AFC Cup. This is their first outing in the AFC Cup.

Odisha FC (AFC Cup - South Zone):

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - September 19 - 7:30 pm IST (home)

Bashundhara Kings vs Odisha FC - October 2 - 5:30 pm IST (away)

Odisha FC vs Maziya Sports & Recreation - October 24 - 7:30 pm IST (home)

Maziya Sports & Recreation vs Odisha FC - November 7 - 9:30 pm IST (away)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC - November 27 - 7:30 pm IST (away)

Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings - December 11 - 7:30 pm IST (home)

Mohun Bagan's journey to the group stage saw them overcome Nepal's Machhindra FC and Abahani Dhaka in the preliminary and playoff rounds.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (AFC Cup - South Zone):