Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC defeat Mohammedan SC to reach final

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) reached the final of the Durand Cup 2022, overcoming Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) 1-0 in the first semi-final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Bipin Singh got the all-important strike in the final minute of regulation time, courtesy of a Lallianzuala Chhangte assist. This will be the Islanders' first-ever final in Asia's oldest tournament in their very first appearance.

It was an exciting match with the local side dominating for large parts, but the Islanders clinched the deal when it mattered.

The Black and White brigade rattled the Islanders in the first 15 minutes of the game, winning as many as three corners in that time, and players like Pritam Singh and Sk. Faiaz switching flanks and looking dangerous on both of them. In that period, all the Islanders managed was a free kick which was wasted by Greg Stewart.

The game evened up at the half-hour mark with MCFC slowly asserting control. They forced about three corners in about five minutes and from the first one, Mourtada Fall got the first real chance to score but Ndiaye was up to the task at the heart of the Mohammedan defence.

What an incredible game of football! A cracking semi final comes to an end as @MumbaiCityFC books their spot in the FINAL. @MohammedanSC goes down fighting after a great show!#MDSMCFC ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/666RSZFIIu — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 14, 2022

The Black and Whites also did not let up on their intensity to their credit, despite the pace at which they started, but the best chance of the half came to Gurkirat when Bipin Singh drove in from the left and crossed, but the burly Islanders forward missed to tap in from close.



In between, the Islanders did lose Amay Ranawade to injury in the 22nd minute and Des Buckingham had to bring in Madar Rao Desai, perhaps a bit earlier than he wanted to. The half-ended honours even.



Mohammedan began the second half with the same vigour and just five minutes in, the ball fell kindly for Abhash Thapa after a lovely team move involving Marcus and Faiaz, but he failed to test keeper Lachenpa with a horribly mistimed connection.



Mumbai came back with a vengeance soon however when Greg Stewart played a 1-2 with Gurkirat and broke inside to shoot towards goal, but Zothanmawia probably brought off the save of the tournament to deny the Scotsman.



Cheryshov then made his first move at just over the hour mark, bringing in Abhishek Halder in place of Azhar Mallick. Des Buckingham too made a couple of changes soon after bringing in Mehtab Singh and Noguera Ripoll in place of Gurkirat and Griffiths.



There was no let-up in the Mohammedan attacks however and they came close thrice in the space of five minutes or so. Marcus first in the 64th minute came dangerously close with a free-kick which brushed the side-netting.

Then in the 68th minute, Pritam once again broke in from the left and found Marcus free with his cross but the Trinidadian's volley was off target. A minute later Pritam himself got a lay-off from Faiaz in an inviting position, but his shot was deflected out for a corner.



The fact that they failed to score despite such dominance would come back to haunt them. Just as everyone thought that the match would go to extra-time, Greg Stewart spotted a Chhangte free-run on the right flank and played him. The diminutive winger dashed inside the box and played square for an onrushing Bipin Singh to tap home.



Mumbai City will await the winners of the second semi-final on Thursday between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC, which will be played at the VYBK itself.