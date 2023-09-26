Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League game vs Al Hilal shifted to DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai City FC's much anticipated Asian Champions League game against Al Hilal has been shifted out of Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex stadium. The match will now take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as scheduled on November 6.

Since Asian Football Confederation (AFC) annouced Al Hilal as one of Mumbai City FC's opponents in the Group D, there has been cry for tickets for the match because the Riyadh based club has some of the big names like Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Navas and Yassine Bounou of the world football in their rank.

The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex stadium can accomodate only 11,000 spectators, where as the DY Patil Stadium has a capacity of 55,000.

🚨 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨



You asked, we heard - #TheIslanders’ AFC Champions League home fixture 🆚 Al Hilal SFC will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai! 📍



🎟️ Pre-registrations for tickets begin on Friday, September 29 at 11 AM ⏳#ACL #IslandersInAsia… pic.twitter.com/eR3Eu7IvuU — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) September 26, 2023

The Saudi Arabian side will thus be a tough test for the Islanders, who began their Indian Super League 2023-24 campaign with a 2-1 win at NorthEast United FC.



In the AFC CL, Mumbai City FC, however, lost their opening group stage match 0-2 against Iran's FC Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune while Al Hilal played their first AFC Champions League match against Uzbek club Navbahor FC which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Before the Al Hilal game, Mumbai City will travel to Navabhor to play Navbahor FC on October 3.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after the draw to keep their chance alive.