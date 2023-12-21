ISL: Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky hails players after win vs Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky hailed his players after they scripted a 2-1 comeback victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) in a match that saw a slew of red cards at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday.



“It was an excellent effort from the group,” Kratky stated in the post-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan took the lead as Mumbai City went down a man. However, the Islanders managed to equalise by the end of the first half with its Scottish forward, Greg Stewart, scoring the goal.

A couple of red cards issued in quick succession to the visitors reduced them to nine men in the second half, and the home side took full advantage of it.

A deflected shot from forward Bipin Singh found its way into the back of the net, securing the lead for Mumbai City FC, and ultimately, the Islanders secured the victory.

Kratky commended his team for their effort in the game and appreciated how they handled the pressure in the latter stages of the game.



“They dug deep in the game. We are proud of what they (players) did. They had to be calm and be better with and without the ball which they did very well,” he added.

A win against the Mariners means that the Islanders maintain their unbeaten streak this season against the Kolkata-based club as well.

Mumbai City FC moved to third place in the points table with 19 points from 9 matches. However, in this fierce encounter, they received four red cards and will now be without the services of Akash Mishra, Greg Stewart, Rahul Bheke, and Vikram Pratap Singh for their upcoming game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

Kratky, however, feels that there are many players on the bench who deserve chances to play, and it will be a good opportunity for them to perform.

“The people who are waiting for their chance will get the chance,” Kratky said.

“We have a strong group of players and it will be a good chance for them,” he added.