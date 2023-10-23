Mumbai City FC vs. Al-Hilal SFC: Preview, pre-match quotes, and live streaming info

Mumbai City FC are set to lock horns with the competition's record four-time champions, Al-Hilal SFC today at 11:30 PM at the iconic King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mumbai City FC currently find themselves at the bottom of Group F, having yet to secure any points in the tournament. Their journey commenced with a 2-0 loss to FC Nassaji Mazandaran, followed by a challenging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Navbahor in Uzbekistan. As they seek redemption and a path to the knockout rounds, this clash against one of Asia's premier teams, Al-Hilal SFC, assumes paramount importance.

Buckingham and Chhangte speak

Al-Hilal SFC, while missing the services of the mercurial Neymar due to an ACL injury sustained in a recent World Cup qualifying match, still possesses a formidable lineup that includes top-quality players such as Aleksander Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Malcom, and Bono, among others. Head coach Des Buckingham recognizes the challenge at hand and remains focused on the team's collective strength.

"It's unfortunate timing, and we hope Neymar recovers quickly. We understand Neymar's significance, especially in India, and we've seen the reaction because of his importance. Al Hilal may replace him with Neves, but from our end, it doesn't change much. We're up against a very strong team."

Buckingham emphasizes the importance of not fixating on one player but rather concentrating on the team as a whole. He highlights the value of the entire Al-Hilal squad and the strength they've built over time.



Des Buckingham remarks, "There's more than one area that you need to pay attention to. We're going to have to be very together, very switched on, and as hardworking as ever if we want to stand a chance of making sure we can perform the way we want and come away with a positive result."

Lallianzuala Chhangte, one of Mumbai City's key players, acknowledges the excitement but urges the team to maintain focus on their preparations.

"It's really interesting, knowing that we're up against one of the best clubs in Asia. It won't be easy, we're well aware of that. But it gives us a lot of motivation. This is a dream since we were kids - to play against one of the best clubs and players in Asia. We're excited, but I hope we don't get too excited and instead focus on what we've been training for and stick to the coach's instructions. We need to give our best on the pitch and aim for a positive result."

Live Streaming Information

The match between Al-Hilal SFC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel and can also be streamed live on the FanCode App. The action is set to kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Monday, October 23, and promises to be an unmissable event for football enthusiasts around the world.