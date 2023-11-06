AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal SFC-Preview, Live streaming

Mumbai City FC are gearing up to take on the formidable Al Hilal SFC in their fourth group stage match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The Islanders have faced a challenging start to the competition, as they are yet to secure a point in Group D. In stark contrast, the Saudi Arabian giants, Al Hilal SFC, are currently leading the group with seven points.

Mumbai City FC kicked off their campaign with two consecutive defeats, losing 2-0 to FC Nassaji Mazandaran and 3-0 to PFC Navbahor Namangan in their opening games. Their woes continued as they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal in the reverse fixture at the King Fahd International Stadium on the previous matchday. To make matters worse, Brazilian star Neymar Jr., who missed the previous game, is also ruled out for this fixture and hasn't travelled with the squad to India.

📸 | The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is all geared to host #MUMvHIL 🧨😍 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/7pBSBeyVUg — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) November 5, 2023

In their last five matches, the Islanders managed to secure two wins and one draw in their league matches, while they faced losses in both of their AFC Champions League matches against Al Hilal and Navbahor Namangan.



Al Hilal has been in exceptional form, winning all their last five matches. They currently top both the Saudi Professional League (SPL) table and their AFC Champions League group table.

Key players

Greg Stewart has had a decent season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the Indian Super League (ISL). He's also made an impact in the Durand Cup, with one goal and three assists, bringing his tally to two goals and four assists this season. With his creativity and ability to penetrate defences, Stewart will be a significant threat that Al Hilal should be wary of.



Aleksander Mitrovic

The Serbian forward has displayed his prowess, particularly in their previous encounter, where he scored a remarkable hat-trick. Mitrovic has been prolific, scoring four goals in the AFC Champions League, nine times in the SPL, and two times in the King's Cup. He has also contributed three assists in both the AFC Champions League and SPL combined. Stopping him will be a primary concern for Mumbai City FC.

Live streaming info

Date: November 6, 2023

Venue: DY Patil Sports Stadium

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Telecast: Sports 18, Fancode