Mukesh Ambani likely to bid for Arsenal: Reports

Indian billionaire and the managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, is likely to bid for Premier League football club Arsenal, as per reports.

"Ambani's son Akash, 31, is, reported to be a big Arsenal fan," a report in The Athletic read.

This comes just a month after a report in The Mirror claimed that Mukesh Ambani was was considering a bid for Liverpool with FSG seeking around £4bn for the club.

